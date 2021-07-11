Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,794 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $29,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $154.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock worth $1,837,475. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

