Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 13,873 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $34,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

