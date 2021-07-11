Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 23,185 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Darden Restaurants worth $30,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,334 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.