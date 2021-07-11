Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,958 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.60% of DMC Global worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOM. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.79, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.98.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

