Northern Trust Corp Acquires 8,625 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 326,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after purchasing an additional 199,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

