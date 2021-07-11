Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,640 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Yandex worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,549,000 after buying an additional 331,167 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61. Yandex has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

