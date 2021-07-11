Northern Trust Corp Buys 26,024 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Travere Therapeutics worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,201,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,481,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

