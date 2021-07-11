Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Upland Software worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.