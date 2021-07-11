Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $46,162,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 804,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,029 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

