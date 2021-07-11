Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Tata Motors worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

