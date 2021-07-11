Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of REGENXBIO worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 104,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.63. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

