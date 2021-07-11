Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of Oak Street Health worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock valued at $484,364,967 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

