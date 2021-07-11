Northern Trust Corp Has $14.53 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of USANA Health Sciences worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

