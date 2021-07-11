Northern Trust Corp Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,933 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.16% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

