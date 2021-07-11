Northern Trust Corp Has $15.87 Million Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,702 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of At Home Group worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.74 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,156 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

