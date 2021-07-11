Northern Trust Corp Has $16.03 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Newmark Group worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $13.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

