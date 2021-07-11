Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

NYSE:PAC opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

