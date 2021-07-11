Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBAI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

LBAI opened at $17.33 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $876.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

