Northern Trust Corp Purchases 147,957 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 249.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of Daqo New Energy worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.