Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,483 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 76,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

