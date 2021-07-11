Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.93% of Photronics worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

