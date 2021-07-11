Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,472 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

