Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of German American Bancorp worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $977.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

