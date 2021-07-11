Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Schneider National worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.66 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

