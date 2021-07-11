Northern Trust Corp Sells 109,534 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 265,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

PTEN opened at $9.36 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.