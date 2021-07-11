Northern Trust Corp Sells 168,557 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Boston Private Financial worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 88,709 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,020,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 511,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 287,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BPFH opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.