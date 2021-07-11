Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,487 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Rite Aid worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RAD opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $813.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

