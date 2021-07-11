Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,330 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Eventbrite worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EB. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eventbrite by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eventbrite by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

EB opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

