Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,813 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ubiquiti worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UI opened at $313.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

