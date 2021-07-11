Northern Trust Corp Sells 283,156 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.05% of Ready Capital worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

