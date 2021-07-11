Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,306 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 247.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.