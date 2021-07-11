Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,343 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Heron Therapeutics worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,063,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 173,116 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $14.02 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,129 shares of company stock worth $36,815. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

