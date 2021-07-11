Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,014 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of Apogee Enterprises worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.