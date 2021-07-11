Northern Trust Corp Sells 83,526 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of CommScope worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 136,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

