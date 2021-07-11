Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,697 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Cassava Sciences worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

