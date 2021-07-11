Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Unity Software worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 946,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,678,132.

Unity Software stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.08. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on U shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

