nOS Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00162616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.44 or 1.00131260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00958584 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.