Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $702,315.95 and $1.03 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00117542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.22 or 1.00016044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00960318 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.