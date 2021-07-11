Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $31.60

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $31.60 or 0.00092421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $157.86 million and $15.57 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00888472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005474 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,261 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

