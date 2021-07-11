Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $314.28 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Stryker worth $314,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $176.20 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.