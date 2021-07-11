Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stake Trimmed by General Atlantic LLC

General Atlantic LLC lowered its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,645,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429,453 shares during the quarter. Oak Street Health accounts for about 43.6% of General Atlantic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. General Atlantic LLC owned approximately 28.51% of Oak Street Health worth $3,725,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $2,966,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $226,485,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock worth $484,364,967. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

OSH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 221,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,513. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

