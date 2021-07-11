Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.80% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,396,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,154. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

