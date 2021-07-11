Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.80% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 154,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,448,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 347,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 52,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,630,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,396,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,154 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.84 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

