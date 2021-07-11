Observer Market Cap Hits $7.15 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $176,574.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00885306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

