OceanEx Token (OCE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $118,301.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $118,301.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00116902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00160728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,410.25 or 0.99872682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00958892 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

