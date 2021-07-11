ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,833.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $13,833.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

