ODUWA Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $13,476.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

