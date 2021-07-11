Offshift Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002882 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $43,842.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

