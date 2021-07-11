Oikos Hits Market Cap of $648,299.16 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $648,299.16 and approximately $4,601.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.34 or 1.00085308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00969590 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 179,336,459 coins and its circulating supply is 159,238,718 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

