OKB (OKB) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $9.82 or 0.00028723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $589.17 million and approximately $107.16 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00888472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005474 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

